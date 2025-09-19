Forecast Updated on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 58-67. Winds: W-NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-79. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 68-76. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
A bit of fog is trying to settle in this morning across Delmarva as the wind has settled down a bit to allow it to turn more out of the south and west. This warmer wind will push our temperatures into the 80s this afternoon across inland parts of Delmarva. It will be a touch cooler at some of our beach towns with highs in the 70s….it may reach into the 80s at our northern beach towns today. Expect to see lots of sunshine during the course of the day. A back door cold front arrives overnight tonight with some extra clouds and a wind shift that will turn the airflow off the Atlantic into the upcoming weekend. It may lead to some fog to settle in for Saturday morning before the wind picks up into the afternoon hours of Saturday.
The good news is that we dry things out heading into the weekend with cooler and more comfortable temperatures as highs only climb into the mid 70s for highs with lots of sunshine and lower humidity values. We will be dry to start the workweek…just a bit of extra cloud cover with the wind in off the Atlantic (things never seem to change). The models have been on the shift over the last 24 hours and are forcing our hand to add the chance of a few showers and storms for Tuesday into Wednesday with a bit of a cold front moving through the region.
Watching another storm that brings the chance of some rain showers and storms into next weekend. We are not comfortable with pinpointing exactly which of the days the rain chance is greatest as we head toward Ocean’s Calling…but, definitely a forecast you will want to watch as we fine tune it for you.