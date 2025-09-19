Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&