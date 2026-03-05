Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or storm possible farther north you go, most will be dry. Highs: 65-73. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or storm across northern Delmarva. Lows: 45-52. Winds: SW-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs: 45-70. Winds: NE-N 5-20 mph.
Friday Night: A stray shower possible early in the night. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with maybe some fog by dawn. Lows: 42-48. Winds: N-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-78. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of showers and storms. Windy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
We are waking up to low clouds and fog across Delmarva that should lift with time today. The front finally is beginning to move fully up to the north and this will allow for temperatures to soar across most of the Peninsula with temperatures for most into the 60s and even some 70s possible. This offer is not valid at the beach with temperatures there stuck in the 40s and low 50s for much of the day. As you move up toward Wilmington, Dover, and the northern Mid-shore of Maryland, you will be the dividing line between the cooler air north and the warmer air south and will make an active weather day with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible across far northern parts of the region. Just be aware of that to those of you to the north.
Hints of a back door cold front need to be taken seriously for Friday where some of us will be in the 40s for highs on Friday…especially closer to the beach and farther north. The farther south and west you can get…hints of 60s and 70s are still possible, but it all depends on how far southeast does this back door front spill across Delmarva.
The weekend is still looking very warm with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s most of the weekend. The only real gripe I have with the weekend is that we lose an hour of sleep this weekend. I say most of the weekend because we can’t rule out a pop-up thunderstorm chance on Saturday as we see some very warm and more active air over the region and as a cold front looks to arrive with a better chance of some scattered showers and storms for Sunday and Sunday night.
This front doesn’t break down the upper-air pattern…we stay super warm into early next week with the hammer cold front looking to arrive for the middle of next week and brings us thunderstorm chances either on Wednesday or Thursday.