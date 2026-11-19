Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 63-70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with the possibility of fog in the morning hours. Lows: 36-42. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 63-69. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 40-48. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. It becomes breezy later in the day. Highs: 60-68. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of on and off rain at times. Some of this rain will be heavy and we could see a few stray storms. Windy. Highs: 58-66. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
The ridge of high pressure is slowly starting to move this morning and will allow for an area of low pressure to our south to develop and move toward us as we head into the weekend. Today the ridge of high pressure remains over the top of the area and will continue to push temperatures well above average for this time of year. With ample sunshine we will see temperatures soar into the 60s with a few neighborhoods into the low 70s this afternoon. A weak boundary will move across the area tonight and will overspread some extra clouds and should allow temperatures up into the 30s and 40s for morning temperatures on Friday morning.
Friday will still be a warm day with temperatures into the mid and upper 60s for highs, but not nearly as warm as it will be on Thursday as the wind turns more out of the north and northeast. The wind continues to turn into Saturday with temperatures in the 60s for highs and cooler along the coast on a breeze that picks up off the Atlantic. We will also start to see the clouds increase on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night.
We will be watching a storm develop along the coast of the Carolinas. It is being payed attention to by the National Hurricane Center because the models continue to suggest that this may take either tropical or sub-tropical characteristics and will run up the coast and bring us a chance for rain from Sunday into Monday. There is still some debate if a cold front coming from the west will beat the low here and keep rain chances to a minimum. At this point, I have it as a wetter forecast as the majority of the models keep the shortwave to our west until overnight Sunday into Monday. The front should push the storm out of here by Monday evening with drying conditions heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. As of this morning, on average…most folks will see 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible. The storm will also bring windy conditions for Sunday into Monday and we will need to watch the high tide cycles on Sunday to see if we see a little beach erosion or coastal flooding issues with this storm.
Cooler weather settles across the region early next week with temperatures seasonable for this time of year. Another area of low pressure looks to do more of the same for Thanksgiving into Black Friday with rain chances and some windy conditions. As of this morning, we will dry out for the rest of the holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday of next week.