Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with breezy conditions early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NE-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 25-34. Winds: N-NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few evening showers. Highs: 57-65. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
There may be a little cloud cover out toward the beach this morning, but besides that it is a chilly start out the door thanks to the clear sky and the breeze that will continue for much of the day today. Most of us will reach the mid 40s for highs this afternoon with a lot of sunshine. It will feel like the upper 30s early in the afternoon before the wind begins to settle down that we have been dealing with off the Atlantic since yesterday.
Thursday and Friday look to be rather nice and warm with temperatures into the 50s and low 60s possible to end the workweek. This will be the end of our quiet stretch of weather as we get pulled into a very active pattern for the weekend and into next week. There looks to be three separate storm systems that will swing across Delmarva that will provide us with some shower chances.
The first looks to arrive into Saturday with just a few showers that will lay the train tracks for the other storms to follow. A second area of low pressure passes to our south Sunday. This storm will bring us extra clouds and there are now some indications that we will have a few lingering showers around the area as we wake up on Sunday. The conditions should start to improve as we work into the afternoon hours. A third storm looks to impact us from late Monday into early on Tuesday with some cold air getting pulled in on the back side of this storm. The last storm looks to try to get interesting and something we will be paying attention to for the next few days.