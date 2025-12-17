Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 47-54. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 27-35. Winds: SW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Becoming windy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE-SW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 58-63. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms possible to start the day. Clearing sky by the evening. Windy. Highs: 58-65, falling in the afternoon. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
The wind has flipped overnight out of the southwest and we have already seen our temperatures climb overnight where we wake up in the 30s across most of the region. We are back to where we should be for this time of year with highs in the 40s and some low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will flip on us overnight out of the northeast and could bring enough of the cold air sitting to our north that there could be some dense fog in areas as we wake up Thursday morning.
The push of cooler air is short lived as we expect things to be even warmer on Thursday as the wind continues to pick up out of the southwest with highs in the 50s for Thursday. This will be ahead of a cold front that arrives overnight Thursday into the first half of Friday. The rain that will fall will come in buckets at times early on Friday and as the actual cold front pushes through the area…wouldn’t shock me if we heard a few rumbles of thunder or had a full blown thunderstorm. The front will clear us by the afternoon hours and dry us out into Friday evening and Friday night. Early look at totals shows we may see a nice soaking rain approaching 1” in many neighborhoods.
The weekend forecast looks okay at the moment…I won’t say good because Sunday has some question marks to it. Saturday looks like a nice and seasonable day with temperatures in the 40s for the first day of winter. We are back into the 50s on Sunday and there are still some question marks about a chance of a shower on Sunday. The models are back and forth on the thoughts and as of the writing of this discussion…I am taking rain chances out of Sunday’s forecast with a lot of clouds mixing with a little sunshine.
At the moment,early indication is that the warmer stretch of weather will stick around heading into Christmas week with highs approaching 60 for Christmas Day…it will come with the chance of some rain.