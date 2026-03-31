Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds at times and windy. Lows: 57-64. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few evening thunderstorms possible, especially across northern Delmarva. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A few showers and storms possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 55-62. Winds: W-NE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-75. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 75-80. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Looking for another sunny and even warmer day on Delmarva with the wind playing a factor in our forecast today. The wind that will be around will be gusting at times over 30+ mph and helping to push even warmer and dare I say…a little humid air across the region. This will push our temperatures up into the 70s and even some 80s possible this afternoon.
It could even be warmer for highs into the 80s on Wednesday, but we will pay for this with a little front diving in from the north by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. It will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms and few of these storms could bring a punch to them. The focus on the threat of thunderstorms will be on northern parts of the region as the front looks to fall apart as it pushes through the area. It will bring a wind shift and cooler temperatures on Thursday with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s with the wind coming in off the Atlantic.
The wind flips back out of the south and southwest for the weekend as temperatures soar back up into the 70s and 80s for highs. The wind will pick up again on Saturday and especially on Sunday as a stronger cold front arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday evening and Sunday night. A bigger threat for severe weather could be in the cards for us on Sunday night with the blast of colder air that comes in behind the front heading into early next week.