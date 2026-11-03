Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a little fog possible by morning. Lows: 52-57. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 57-63. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms late in the day. Highs: 75-80. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Cloudy with on and off rain. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible. Highs: 62-67. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
We watched the warm front bring a few extra clouds around the region yesterday late in the day, but as we wake up this morning the front is clear and the wind has turned out of the southeast. This wind shift will bring in some warmer air as temperatures climb up into the 70s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds around the region. We are watching for some possible fog to settle overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s overnight and I expect dewpoints to be in the 50s at that point. Something we will need to monitor heading into the morning commute tomorrow morning.
The humidity will slowly continue to sneak up for the next few days. Our temperatures jump well into the 70s and maybe even a couple of us sneaking up to 80 degrees on Wednesday(this is now way too warm for this time of year). We will still be in the 70s to near 80 on Thursday, but we will be watching our first real chance of rain beginning to knock on our doorstep.
We are watching a cold front that will arrive late Thursday into Friday. Expect to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Thursday and the rain continue on and off throughout the day on Friday. The hint is that the front should clear us by late Friday night and slowly clear out for the weekend. There are also hints that we could see this rain linger into early Saturday morning. As of this morning, looking at somewhere between 1-2” of rain with some locally heavier amounts getting us to the 3-4” rain. This will be dependent on how heavy the rain is and how many embedded thunderstorms there will be with this band of rain that establishes. We will be monitoring this forecast all week for you.
The weekend forecast will be cooler with temperatures more seasonable in the 50s and 60s. We will probably have some lingering clouds around as well with cooler air spilling in around an area of low pressure that will be sitting in the Great Lakes. Another front looks to bring us a chance of a few stray showers by Monday. We dry out for the middle of the workweek.