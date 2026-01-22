Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south to southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&