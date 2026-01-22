Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 4:25am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower for southern Delmarva. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little windy. Lows: 7-17. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with the arrival of snow by the overnight hours. Highs: 28-35. Winds: N-NE 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: The kitchen sink across Delmarva. This will start as a heavy thump of snow in the morning hours before transitioning to sleet / freezing rain / rain. It will go back over to a little light snow as colder air crashes in with storm departure. Highs: 32-42. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
A clipper system has brought some warmer air across Delmarva overnight with the cloud cover overhead as we wake up to temperatures in the 40s across the region. The blast of Arctic air behind the clipper system doesn’t get here until this evening…so we expect a warmer start to Thursday with highs in the 50s…finally back above average for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
We stay dry on Friday with lots of clouds as a weak storm passes to our south. Our attention is on our winter storm event for Sunday through Monday. This one already has a lot more agreement then what we saw with the storm this last weekend. There are still a few things that we will need to iron out as we continue to get closer to the arrival of the storm. At the moment, it looks like the storm sneaks into a pocket where the storm is going to be allowed to move a little farther north and will introduce the idea that we will need to consider a period of sleet and rain mixing with the snow for some of us during the duration of the storm. It will wrap up as snow with much colder air spilling in behind the storm heading into next week. We are still looking for a significant snowfall before our transition to the wintry mess. Most of Delmarva is looking more and more likely to get 6-12” of snow before the transition begins with some folks across northern Delmarva seeing over a foot of snow from this system by the time it wraps up on Monday morning.
The Arctic air that comes in behind this storm will settle and stick around for a few days with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for much of next week. There are also hints that we might be doing all this winter storm forecasting again for the following weekend.