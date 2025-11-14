DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers early, then clearing. Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Chance of a shower early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High sin the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
High pressure is dominating the weather Friday evening over the Eastern Seaboard, bringing quiet conditions.
Friday evening will be a seasonably pleasant evening, with just partly cloudy skies
As the high slides out into the Atlantic, winds will shift to a southerly/southwesterly direction Saturday, bringing milder temperatures for much of the weekend. Saturday should be fine for outdoor activities, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and relatively light winds.
As a low pressure system deepens over the Great Lakes, a warm front will lift up the East Coast Saturday afternoon and bring a chance of showers, which look like they will hold off until Saturday evening into early Sunday. Not much rain is expected.
An associated cold front will then cross Delmarva Sunday with another chance for a few showers, mainly early in the day. More significantly, the front will bring much windier conditions by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures dropping into Monday.
After a mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy Monday, we're watching for a low pressure system expected to cross the Ohio River Valley and approach Delmarva for Tuesday. The latest guidance is suggesting that most of the rain should pass to the south of Delmarva, but overall rain chances have been lowered a bit. We'll need to keep an eye as model guidance keeps pushing this low's track north and south.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for November 21 - November 27.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.