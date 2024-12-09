Forecast Updated on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-50. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-65. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Breezy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 60-65. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder! Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern is going to establish as we will have a slow moving cold front set up to our west with a big fetch of moisture ahead of the front from the Gulf of Mexico. Starting with this morning, things are quiet as we step out the door with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will see temperatures climb up into the 50s this afternoon as we will see some rain showers across the region. They will arrive through the morning hours and it will be on and off showers into the afternoon before it tapers off into the evening. We are not looking at a ton of rain from the warm front, but still enough to run the windshield wipers a few times as you are running errands or getting home later this afternoon or this evening.
We will get a break on Tuesday, but it will still be cloudy and warmer with temperatures in the 60s for highs on Tuesday as the wind picks up out of the south and west. A new area of low pressure will be developing along the front into Tuesday night and running up the front and through our area into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some of this rain on Wednesday will be heavy at times into Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening that we will pick up on over an inch of rain across the region before it starts to wrap up into Wednesday night.
A big blast of colder air will funnel in behind this low and could even lead to a few flakes mixing with the rain showers and it tapers off Wednesday night and the cold air settles into Thursday. Highs on Thursday and Friday in the 30s and 40s with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the weather. We will warm up over the weekend with highs into the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday and Saturday looks like a really nice day. Sunday looks to be a flop with rain chances being in the cards before we dry out into next week.