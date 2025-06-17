DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A few could be strong to severe for damaging winds. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like near 100°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe for damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 63°F.
Mainly cloudy skies have kept afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, but as some of the cloud deck erodes away and some sun starts to shine, we could see temperatures quickly jump into the 80s.
The stationary boundary that has been responsible for the cloudy weather the past few days is going to washout Wednesday as a low pressure system departs the Great Lakes for eastern Canada.
Southwesterly winds, which could be a little breezy on Wednesday, will usher in warm and humid air from the South. With some sunshine, we'll see temperatures climb into the low 90s away from the coast, and with the humidity, it will feel like near 100°F at times. An impulse of energy will approach in the afternoon, and could trigger some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening.
With all of the instability in the atmosphere, a few of these thunderstorms could become severe for damaging winds. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather Wednesday evening.
A cold front approaches on Thursday. The winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest, keeping upward pressure on temperatures, however evaporative cooling from any rain Wednesday evening, could limit how high temperatures can climb. With plenty of warm, humid air over Delmarva, the cold front could trigger strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats with any storms. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather Thursday evening.
In the wake of Thursday's front and thunderstorms, skies will clear for Friday with seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s.
Then the Bermuda high shifts west and broad upper ridging leads to an extended period of unseasonably warm temperatures starting this coming weekend; highs on Sunday could again challenge 90°F.
Next week will be unseasonably warm, with mostly sunny skies and highs well into the 90s through at least mid-week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 24 - June 30.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.