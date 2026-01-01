DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Increasing clouds with a chance of light snow after midnight. No accumulation expected. Lows around 20°F. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Cloudy. A chance for rain or wintry mix, mainly south. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40°F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Cloudy and mild. A chance of scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
The unseasonable cold has followed us into the new year, and it won't go away until about the middle of next week.
We remain in northwesterly flow over Delmarva. An impulse of energy will cross the region after midnight Thursday night, bringing increased cloud cover and a chance for some light snow. No accumulations are expected, however.
Friday is a quiet day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s.
We continue to watch a low pressure system that is forecast to pass to our south on Saturday. In recent days, guidance has been bringing the low pressure a little farther north, which could result in some wintry weather, likely snow or a wintry mix, to the southern half of Delmarva late on Saturday. Thursday's guidance has not brought the storm any farther north, so for now we're going to keep some low chances for wintry mix in the forecast for the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County, with the timing being late on Saturday.
High pressure builds in briefly on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.
Then we finally see a pattern shift next week as our upper flow becomes more southwesterly and milder temperatures finally make a return to the peninsula. Another chance of rain could arrive by Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for January 8 - January 14.