DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Wednesday: Chance of a shower early, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the early morning.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 37°F.
Some welcome rainfall is on the way to Delmarva Tuesday night.
As a low pressure system approaches from the west, mostly sunny skies turned clouds Tuesday afternoon. Showers will develop early Tuesday evening, however, they will at first struggle to reach the ground because of dry air in the lower atmosphere causing the raindrops to evaporate ("virga"). Two things will happen as the raindrops evaporate: 1.) the humidity of the air will increase, allowing raindrops to more easily reach the ground my mid to late evening, and 2.) the evaporation will cool the temperatures down. So during the overnight, this will be a light to moderate, and chilly rain.
Rain showers will linger into early Wednesday morning, with most rain wrapping up around the time of the morning commute. Most folks should expect to see about 0.1" to 0.25" of rain, however there likely to be a swath of 0.5" to 0.75" of rain, with this swath most likely to set up over the Maryland Midshore and Delaware. While this isn't blockbuster rain, it will help with the developing moderate drought over parts of the peninsula.
The rest of Wednesday through Friday will be mainly cloudy, with only a rare peek of sun here and there. Temperatures will be seasonable, mainly in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Another low pressure system will approach from the west Friday, bringing another round of rain showers to Delmarva, with the timing looking to be late Friday night through Saturday.
High pressure builds in late Saturday, setting us up for a return of some sunshine with seasonable temperatures on Sunday and Monday.
Another chance for rain will be possible around next Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for November 25 - December 1.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.