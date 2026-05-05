DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening scattered showers. Winds from the south could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 50°F.
Warm and breezy conditions have continued into Tuesday evening with south winds that have gusted to 35 mph or more at times.
As a cold front approaches on Wednesday, expect skies to become increasingly cloudy starting late Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers arriving by midday. A few thunderstorms could be embedded in the showers, especially in the mid to late evening hours.
On-and-off rain will continue into Thursday as winds shift to a west-northwesterly direction.
High pressure will briefly build in Friday, bringing cool sunshine to Delmarva.
Then a low pressure system will bring a return of showers to the region on Saturday, although at this point I don't think the day will be a total washout.
Sunday will again be the pick of the weekend with mild sunshine under partly cloudy skies.
More welcome rain chances arrive by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 12 - May 18.