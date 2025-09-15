DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Cloudy with showers developing. Winds from the northeast 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Periods of rain with occasional thunder. Windy. Wind from the northeast 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Periods of rain with occasional thunder. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers. Clearing late. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
Some wet and windy conditions are expected on Delmarva in the coming days.
The coastal low we have been talking about for much of the past week will be our next weather-maker, and is turning out to be a rather potent little storm with periods of windswept rain, and possibly some thunder at times.
Rain showers will arrive on Delmarva Monday evening, starting over Accomack County and spreading north over night. Winds will start to gust from the northeast at 25 mph or more.
On Tuesday, the low will turn west, and come ashore over northeastern North Carolina. This will mean periods of windswept rain over much of Delmarva and northeast winds that could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Isolated power outages could be caused by the wind taking down weakened tree limbs.
More of the same is expected Wednesday before the storm starts to reverse direction and head out to sea. Highs will be in the low 70s both days (upper 60s possible in some areas Tuesday). While all of Delmarva should expect to see rain, the heaviest rain is likely on the Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
With gusty northeast winds that will continue for at least 48 hours, high surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will be a problem with this storm.
The low departs Thursday, with lingering showers for much of the day before clearing late.
Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the next 7 days, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
A wind shift to the east will bring seasonably cool temperatures this coming weekend, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for September 22 - September 28.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave over the central Atlantic has a medium, 50 percent, chance of development within the next two days, and a high, 90 percent, chance of development in the next seven days. Should it become our next named tropical storm, its name would be "Gabrielle".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.