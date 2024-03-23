DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Rain, heavy at times in the morning, then tapering off in the afternoon. Localized flooding possible. Winds from the southeast could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Saturday night: Clearing, chilly, and windy. Winds from the north could gust to 30 mph at times. Lows near freezing.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. Winds from the north could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with some showers possible late. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Unfortunately, we're kicking off our Saturday with periods of heavy rain across Delmarva.
Expect the rain throughout the morning before gradually tapering off from south to north during the afternoon, with most of the rain done by sunset.
1 to 3 inches of rain is likely across Delmarva, with localized areas receiving 4 inches or more. Flooding in poorly drained and low lying areas will be likely, especially given that we've received quite a bit of rain over the past month. Dry conditions the past few days have helped dry out the ground a little bit, but much of the ground is still close to saturated.
Tidal flooding along creeks and bays will also be likely given gusty winds and the full moon high tides.
Speaking of winds, expect winds today from the southeast to gust to 25 mph or more over land, and over the waters, gusts to 35 knots will be possible. Gale Warnings will be in effect for all waters through Sunday.
Sunshine returns Sunday, but gusty winds from the north will keep afternoon highs in the low 50s. Winds over land could gust to 40 mph at times, and over the waters could gust to 45 knots.
High pressure brings us a break to start the work week (because why not?). Expect sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 50s.
Then our next weather maker makes its approach.
On Tuesday, we're just expecting increasing clouds with highs in the mid 50s.
Then another storm system looks to bring rain later in the week. Timing is uncertain, but confidence is high that we'll see another round of soaking rain. Our American GFS model is bringing the rain earlier, late Wednesday into Thursday, with the European ECMWF model bringing the rain more towards Friday. The takeaway here is to be ready for another soaker in the latter half of the week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 30 - April 5.