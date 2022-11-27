DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Showers likely, with gusty winds. Winds from the south at 15-25 mph could gust to 40 mph or more. Up to ½" rain likely. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday night: Showers ending, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Sunny and breezy, but not as windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Becoming breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
We hope you enjoyed the weather on Saturday, as our Sunday is looking pretty miserable on Delmarva.
As a frontal system approaches this morning, showers will overspread Delmarva throughout the morning, becoming widespread by midday. Some embedded heavier downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will total about ½".
Gusty winds will also be an issue for Sunday. Winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Gale warnings are up for the Atlantic Ocean and lower Delaware Bay. Small Craft Advisories are up elsewhere, including all of the Chesapeake Bay. Some downed tree limbs, coupled with the gusty winds and locally heavy rain could make travel difficult at times. Temperatures will be mild, in the mid 60s.
The cold front will clear out on Sunday night, and as high pressure builds into the Eastern Seaboard, we're looking at mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. Monday could be a little breezy at times.
Then another storm system approaches Tuesday night, which will bring our next chance of gusty rain showers for Wednesday.
The first days of December, Thursday and Friday, will be mainly sunny, breezy, and cool, with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s.
Some showers will be possible next weekend.
In the tropics, there are no areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.