Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.