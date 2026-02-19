Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of on and off rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs: 40-55. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: On and off rain throughout the night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 42-49. Winds: NE-S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers throughout the day. Highs: 55-61. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 37-42. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers. Highs: 52-57. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers that could transition to a period of light snow overnight into Monday morning. Highs: 38-45. Winds: S-NE 10-30+ mph.
The front has pushed across Delmarva and has stalled out overhead this morning. The wind has been allowed to turn out of the northeast and will bring in some cooler air to the region throughout the day today. We will be socked in the clouds as the first of two pieces of energy will bring us the chance of on and off rain throughout the day today. Some of it could be heavy at times with temperatures in the 40s. The rain should taper off a bit overnight as the front goes back to the north as a warm front overnight tonight into Friday.
Another chance of rain will arrive on Friday as a strong area of low pressure runs the front and moves across Delmarva. This front could even bring us a few rumbles of thunder into the first half of Friday as the front clears the region to dry us out a bit for Friday evening and Friday night. Another weak wave of energy looks to stay to our south on Saturday, but a little bit of that moisture could sneak north and bring a couple stray showers late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.
Still watching for another area of low pressure to form over the top of Delmarva for Sunday into Monday. The models are still all over the place with regards to strength and position of the low. At the moment, I have rain showers to start the day on Sunday and it rains on and off for much of the day Sunday before some colder air does dive into this storm for Sunday night and Monday morning ending as a period of light snow. Still too early to discuss totals, but at the moment…I think the biggest issues with this wintry weather would be the timing of it and the storm starting as rain so the crews really can’t prepare the roads ahead of the transition. Again, a forecast that we are closely monitoring for the next few days.
A blast of much colder air will settle for next week with temperatures well below average for early next week.