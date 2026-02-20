Forecast Updated on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms to start the day. Things turn partly to mostly sunny by this evening and breezy. Highs: 55-61. Winds: SE-SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 37-42. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-57. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Lows: 32-38. Winds: W-NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers that could transition to a period of light snow overnight into Monday morning. Highs: 38-45. Winds: S-NE 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Snow ends across Delmarva after an accumulation of snow falls overnight into the morning hours. Turns mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 28-35. Winds: NE-NW 15-30+ mph.
The warm front has pushed to the north as we wake up in the 40s and 50s this morning. We await the cold front that should push across the region this morning with more scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. Things should start to clear out by the lunch hour with some sunshine before the day ends today. Temperatures will climb up for most of us into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. The farther north you go, you may see temperatures get stuck in the 40s…all dependent on how far north that warm front will go before the cold front comes crashing into the region later this morning.
Saturday will be calm before the next storm as we should see some sunshine for most of the area…I think as you go farther south you will have to contend with some cloud cover as a piece of energy passes by to our south. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s for highs. We will start to see the clouds increase on Saturday night and Sunday ahead of our next storm.
Watching for another area of low pressure to form over the top of Delmarva for Sunday into Monday. The models are still all over the place with regards to strength and position of the low. At the moment, I have rain showers to start the day on Sunday and it rains on and off for much of the day Sunday before some colder air does dive into this storm for Sunday night and Monday morning ending as a period of snow. Still too early to discuss exact totals, but at the moment…I’m on the idea that most of the region picks up on a couple inches of snow and depending on where a heavier band of snow could establish itself…we may have an area that picks up on a bit more snow than others. I think the biggest issues with this wintry weather would be the timing of it and the storm starting as rain so the crews really can’t prepare the roads ahead of the transition. Again, a forecast that we are closely monitoring as we head into the weekend.
A blast of much colder air will settle for next week with temperatures well below average for early next week.