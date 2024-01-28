DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Becoming breezy. Winds from the east gusting to 25 mph. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent, mostly in the morning.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and seasonable. A few snow flurries early. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a brief shower. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Good Sunday morning!
We're waking up to a rainy start to our Sunday across most of Delmarva.
While foggy conditions are not as bad as Saturday morning, there is still a chance for fog over the Bays and Ocean, and reduced visibility from rain.
A low pressure system is passing to our west, which is going to swing a warm front across Delmarva this morning. With this warm front will come rain in the morning that will become more scattered showers by afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible, but strong thunderstorms are unlikely. We'll also see mild temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s.
The low will then push northeast, passing north of Delmarva and swing a cold front across the peninsula tonight.
In the wake of the cold front, we'll return to more seasonable temperatures for the upcoming week.
On Monday morning, we could see a few snow flurries as we head back to work and school as the storm continues to pull away, but no significant travel effects are expected. It will turn windy by afternoon, with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph or more at times.
We'll have cool sunshine on Tuesday before a clipper system brings increased clouds and a low chance of a brief shower on Wednesday. Highs pressure builds back in for the second half of the week with seasonable or slightly milder than normal temperatures. Another disturbance could bring increased clouds again on Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for February 4 - February 10.