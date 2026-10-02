DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Increasing clouds with some showers late. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy. Scattered light showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy with on-and-off rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Clearing skies. Cool and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 60°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 54°F.
High pressure is sliding out to sea, and the southwesterly winds on the backside of the high have given Delmarva what could be the last summer-like temperatures we'll see until next year.
A cold front is approaching from the northwest. As the front approaches, clouds will increase Friday evening, with a few showers possible, mainly after midnight.
As the front swings slowly across Delmarva Saturday, expect scattered light rain showers; no heavy rain is expected, though. Winds shifting to the north, coupled with the clouds and showers will keep temperatures well down in the 60s Saturday afternoon. Saturday will likely be the better half of the weekend.
Then an area of low pressure is likely to develop along that front, and bring more widespread rain to Delmarva on Sunday. Confidence is slowly increasing that the heaviest of the rain will be south of Delmarva on Sunday, but the peninsula will still see on-and-off rain that will be a little bit heavier than Saturday's showers. Highest rain totals will be over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County.
That low pressure departs, with much cooler temperatures arriving for much of next week. Highs by Tuesday might not get out of the 50s, despite sunshine.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be near normal, and precipitation near normal for Oct 9 - Oct 15.
In the Tropics: A disturbance several hundred miles northeast of the Leeward Islands has a low, 10 percent chance of development in the next seven days.
There are no other areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.