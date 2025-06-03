Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Hazy conditions from the wildfires in Canada. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 57-62. Winds: SW Light.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hazy conditions from wildfires and Sahara dust. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-68. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower chance across southern Delmarva will be there, but most stay dry. Highs: 72-82. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
A quiet weather pattern establishes across Delmarva for the next few days as the Bermuda High will begin to establish itself to bring us warmer temperatures over the coming days. Another beautiful day with sunshine filtered out by the wildfire smoke from Canada that will give the sky the milky white look to it throughout the day. We will also be watching the interaction of the dust from the Sahara that has started to arrive across the southeastern US that will move into our area later today and into Wednesday. A little warmer compared to yesterday with highs this afternoon climbing up into the 70s and 80s.
As the high continues to slide to the southeast, the wind starts to turn overhead from the south and southwest as the warmer air begins to surge into the region. This will lead to highs into the 80s for Wednesday and we start to approach 90 degrees as we get to Thursday. A bit of a shift in the weather pattern as we watch an area of low pressure along the coast of the Carolina’s develop that will look to meander north and bring us some extra clouds and a pretty good wind in off the Atlantic and knock temperatures back into the 70s and 80s for highs on Friday.
A better chance of some scattered showers and storms roll into the forecast on Saturday with a cool front that will push through the region. We dry out with some cooler air arriving for Sunday with highs only into the 80s by the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. Another round of a few showers and storms look to be possible as we start things off next week.