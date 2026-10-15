Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering showers throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 63-68. Winds: NE-E 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows: 58-65. Winds: SE-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: A couple showers possible to start the day. It becomes partly to mostly sunny in the early afternoon. Chance of showers and storms possible in the later in the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Thunderstorms possible in the first part of the night. Otherwise, scattered showers linger throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 49-55. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: A few lingering showers may be possible as we wake up Saturday morning. It becomes partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny and cool! Highs: 57-63. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
A wind shift off the Atlantic will knock temperatures back into the 60s as the front stalls right over the top of the area and keeps the showers lingering across the area on and off throughout today. It’s not the biggest chance for showers today, but overall it will be a gray and cooler day. The front will move back north on us as a warm front tonight into Friday keeping the shower chances around through the early morning hours of Friday.
As the front pushes north, we will see a brief period of time where the sun will break out on a windy day on Friday with temperatures spike into the 70s and 80s. A much stronger cold front will bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms storms late Friday evening into Friday night. The storms that develop on Friday will pack a punch due the kind of colder air on the way behind it with some strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning the biggest concerns. The showers will linger throughout the night and we may wake up to a few lingering showers early on Saturday.
The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine, but it will be very windy on Saturday with some wind gusts over 40+ mph possible as the colder air rushes across Delmarva. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s and I think our first widespread frost of the season will be possible for many places as we wake up on Sunday morning as temperatures tumble well into the 30s. Sunday will only have highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees with lots of sunshine as high pressure grabs control of the forecast into next week.
The high will be sitting just to our north all week so temperatures all week will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s as the predominant wind will be in off the Atlantic. We will also be monitoring a possible low developing along the coast of the Carolinas by Monday and Tuesday. There are hints that we may see extra clouds and even some possible showers from that low. We will need to monitor things and if we need to…adjust the forecast over the weekend.