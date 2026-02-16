Forecast Updated on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Becoming mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 38-45. Winds: N 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 28-35. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 36-42. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 55-65. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers late in the day. Highs: 50-60. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
The rain from last night wrapped up as we all woke up this morning and we will start the drying process over the course of the day. It will become windy with some wind gusts over 30-35+ mph possible this afternoon as we get a shot of colder air behind the storm. Temperatures this afternoon reach the 40s this afternoon, but when you factor in the wind it will feel like we are in the low 30s. Overnight will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s and 30s, but the wind should help to hold up the temperature in the first part of the night and the extra cloud cover will help to keep temperatures up the second half of the night.
Tuesday will be a warmer day as the wind turns back out of the south and west as the warm front sneaks across Delmarva and pushes our temperatures into the 40s and 50s for highs. It may be even warmer as we get to Wednesday, but things will start to turn unsettled as the first chance of showers enters the forecast this week on a cold front trying to push across Delmarva. The front looks to stall overhead by Thursday morning as another weak wave of energy runs along it to produce another chance of scattered showers by Thursday evening and Thursday night.
Another chance of rain will arrive on Friday as a strong area of low pressure runs the front and moves across Delmarva. There are hints of a 4th low developing as some colder air gets shot in ahead of the low and could make for a tricky forecast for the weekend, but at the moment I have just a rain chance for most of the region….maybe a chance of a wintry mix / snow to start the storm up toward Wilmington and the I-95 corridor, but still a long way out to iron out the details.
A blast of much colder air will settle for next week with temperatures well below average for Monday and Tuesday.