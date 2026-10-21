Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny farther west. It will be partly to mostly cloudy at the beach. Windy. Highs: 62-65. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Party cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 39-50. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 57-61. Winds: NE-N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 58-63. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
The high will be sitting just to our north all week so temperatures all week will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s as the predominant wind will be in off the Atlantic. The coastal storm has developed off the coast of the Carolinas and sits just off our coastline for the next couple of days. This will cause bigger problems with the possibility of some beach erosion and some coastal flooding over a few high tide cycles this week. There will also be some extra clouds out toward our beach towns from time to time this week like on Wednesday, but overall quiet weather with regards to rain chances.
The wind will also be a factor for much of the week this week from the northeast and north. We will see windy conditions the first few days with some gusts over 40+ mph possible at the beach for Wednesday. Inland we could see some wind gusts over 30+ mph. The wind will start to subside a bit later in the week as the low is expected to slowly drift off to the north and east away from our coastline by Thursday and Friday.
A weak front clears the area overnight Thursday into Friday that brings us a re-enforcing shot of colder air, but allows for the ridge of high pressure to park itself right over us for the weekend. The weekend forecast at the moment looks tremendous with sunshine and temperatures comfy cool with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday and morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Watching another possible coastal storm developing down to the south next week. We will need to monitor this system and how it interacts with this massive ridge of high pressure overhead and see if it positions itself in the right spot to cause more coastal flooding and beach erosion. At the moment, there is no real chance of rain over the next 10 days…it may be in the Thursday - Friday window for any chance of a shower.