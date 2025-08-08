Forecast Updated on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 61-70. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-69. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
We are watching the low beginning to develop off the coast of the Carolinas and will play a factor in our weather forecast this Friday. As the low begins to meander to the north and east today will bring us some extra clouds from time to time and across southern Delmarva, we may see a chance of a few stray showers or pockets of sprinkles and drizzle. The wind will be up as well with some wind gusts this afternoon to 30+ mph are possible, especially the closer you are to the beach. Temperatures today will hold in the 70s to around 80 degrees today with this influence of air off the Atlantic. This air coming from the Atlantic will also help to mitigate the haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke we have been dealing with the last several days.
With low quickly departing starting tonight and into Saturday, the weekend forecast actually looks very promising now. This will allow temperatures over the weekend jump up into the 80s for highs, but the seas will still be rough most of the weekend to swim and fish in until maybe Sunday. Conditions continue to improve early next week…but, we return to summer weather with highs into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Storm chances will start to come up on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as a couple weak pieces of energy swing through the area.