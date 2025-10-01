Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE-N 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 45-60. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 64-70. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy early. Lows: 42-60. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 64-72. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 64-73. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
The two heading tropical monster continues to be pushed out to sea by the ridge of high pressure that is starting to dive in from the north. The pressure difference is making for a windy start to the day and that wind will be around for the majority of this Wednesday. Highs will climb up only into the 60s at the beach…70s possible inland, especially in our Mid-shore communities. With the wind gusting at times over 40+ mph at the beach, we are on the lookout for some coastal flooding issues over the next 4-6 high tide cycles. Mostly forecasting to see some minor coastal flooding, but the biggest concern is this afternoon’s cycle…where we are forecasting possible moderate coastal flooding in some areas. Something to be on the lookout for later this afternoon and this evening.
The high will settle over the top of Delmarva and bring us a fall-like feel to the air for a few days. Temperatures for Thursday and Friday morning are forecasted to be well into the 40s and maybe even a couple of our coolest communities sneaking into the 30s…wouldn’t shock me. Highs are only expected to be in the 60s and 70s for highs with a good amount of sunshine mixing with a few clouds…especially on Thursday since things will still be a bit breezy.
The weekend forecast for all the different events going on…including Country Calling needs to tip their local Meteorologist (just saying). Temperatures in the 70s for highs…morning temperatures in the 50s….you can not beat that at all!!! A few extra clouds will be around by Sunday and Monday as the wind turns more out of the southeast and brings a little more moisture to the air. A cold front will approach us by the middle of next week that will introduce the chance of some rain showers and even a few thunderstorms late on Wednesday.