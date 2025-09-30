DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Northeasterly winds increasing to 10-15 mph. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Breezy. Northeasterly winds 15 mph gusting to 25 mph or more at times. Highs around 70°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Our eyes on this Tuesday evening remain on Hurricanes "Humberto" and "Imelda". While confidence is rapidly growing that there will be no direct effects on the U.S. East Coast, these storms will contribute to windy conditions Wednesday along with dangerous surf conditions at the coast.
A coastal trough will keep clouds around Tuesday night through early Wednesday before a high pressure ridge pushes down from the north, gradually clearing our skies from north to south during the day. Most of Delmarva should be mostly sunny by mid to late afternoon.
The pressure gradient caused by the approaching high and the tropical systems will kick up gusty northeasterly winds for Wednesday. Over land, winds could gust to 25 mph or more at times, making for difficult driving conditions in high profile vehicles and on exposed roadways. Over the Atlantic Ocean, winds could gust to 40 kts or more, causing 10 to 15 foot seas. Gale Warnings are up for the Atlantic Wednesday.
Winds will relax, but continue to be a little breezy from the northeast Thursday and Friday. I'm thinking that this will keep some clouds in the forecast for both days; I'll call it a mix of clouds and sun, with more clouds likely at the immediate coast.
Temperatures will be quite cool and fall-like Wednesday through Friday, with highs only within a degree or two of 70°F.
The weekend is looking very nice as the high shifts to the south and east, our winds will shift to a more southerly direction, clearing skies out and increasing temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. The Country Calling music festival is shaping up to be a great option for weekend activities!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for October 7 - October 13.
In the Tropics: Hurricane "Humberto" is expected to pass close to Bermuda and then out to sea.
Tropical Storm "Imelda" is expected to become a hurricane as it departs the Bahamas and follows "Humberto" out to sea. Bermuda could see significant effects from "Imelda" around Wednesday.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.