Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 4:42 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A storm system will develop in the Plains tomorrow and approach our area late in the day. Winds will increase ahead of this system, and it will turn windy Thursday into Friday as a cold front passes through the area. Rain is likely later Thursday into early Friday with over half an inch likely.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: High clouds and mild. Low 57-58°. Wind: S 6-11 mph. Beaches stay near 54°.
Thursday: Partly sunny, mild, and becoming windy. More humid with showers and thundershowers becoming likely by evening. High 72°. Beaches 64°. Wind: S 12-22 mph. Wind on the beaches 14-24 mph PM.
Thursday Night: Look for some heavy downpours with about 0.5-.75 inches of rain in most spots. Low 58-59°. Wind: SW/W 16-26 mph. Winds may gust to over 38 mph.
Friday: Morning clouds and showers then slow clearing and windy PM. High 67°. Beaches 68°. Wind: SW 14+-28 mph. Some wind gusts to over 32 mph likely PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with low temps. in the mid/upper 50's by daybreak. This is well above the average for early April. Winds will be from the south at 6-11 mph with higher winds on open water.
Thursday will turn windy with clouds increasing. Look for wind gusts to 24 mph or higher and temps. will reach 71 degrees except near 63 on the beaches. Rain and even some thunder is likely Thursday afternoon with heavier rain and higher winds Thursday night. Winds will gust to over 35 mph with about 0.5-0.8 inches of rain in most spots Thursday night.
Friday will bring some morning showers and it will stay windy with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. Look for wind gusts to 24 mph or higher and temps. will reach 71 degrees except near 63 on the beaches. Look for clear skies and breezy conditions Friday night with lows near 47 by daybreak Saturday.
In the long-range: The weekend looks dry and pleasant with highs near 65 Saturday and 72 Sunday. It will stay windy Saturday with wind gusts to near 30 mph. We will see some high cirrus clouds both days of the weekend, and into Monday. Monday and Tuesday temps. will reach the mid 70's. We may see some spotty showers Monday afternoon.
The average low for today is 42° and the high is 64°.