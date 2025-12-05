Forecast Updated on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a little light snow for most of the day. Some folks closer to the beach will mix with rain and transition to a plain rain. A light accumulation of snow is possible for the majority. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the possibility of lingering drizzle or flurries. Lows: 27-34. Winds: NE-NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: A lingering flurry early is possible. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The storm as promised has started to arrive across Delmarva and will bring us a quick blast of wintry weather on Delmarva to end the workweek. With the system passing to our south, the wind direction should be out of the north east and lock in the colder air that settled in late Thursday. The storm does the classic southern cut and will keep us on the northern edge of this storm. Expect the moisture stream (granted a lacking moisture feed) to arrive by the morning hours with a burst of snow. This snow could be on the moderate side by the mid to late morning hours as the low passes to our south. As it starts to depart, the wind shift more from the east could lead to an issue with some mixing and rain at the beach and for southern parts of Delmarva and may even intrude far enough inland to mix things over into Salisbury and Laurel. This will be the tricky part of the forecast. The storm departs by the afternoon and clears out throughout the evening. A light accumulation of snow is possible across most of the area, but the farther north you live…the less likely you will see an accumulation from this system. As you move south…the likelihood of seeing an accumulation becomes more likely where some across central parts of the region could pick up on an inch or two of snow from this system. Again, out toward the beach and farther south…the mixing will limit the amount of snow you will see.
The weekend forecast comes with some extra clouds around on Saturday as some colder air continues to funnel in from the northwest with highs in the 40s. It will be a mix of clouds with a little sunshine as a clipper system moves across Delmarva. Sunday will have more of the same…we will start with sunshine that will mix in with some clouds through the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s for highs off morning temperatures in the 20s.
Another shot of colder air spills across Delmarva for the start of the week with highs for Monday and Tuesday in the 30s and low 40s for highs. We will warm things up by mid-week and a chance of showers arrives for Wednesday night into Thursday.