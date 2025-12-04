DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Cold with increasing clouds. Snow developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Friday: Cloudy with wintry mix or snow showers ending by mid afternoon. Up to 2" of snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain or snow shower. Cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°F.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
A round of wintry weather could make for a slippery Friday morning commute.
A cold front will swing across Delmarva Thursday evening, which will usher in a blast of chilly air, which will push overnight temperatures down into the mid to upper 20s.
At the same time, a storm system will pass to our south. This will bring snow showers to Delmarva, likely starting a little before sunrise, which means the Friday morning commute could be slippery, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Periods of light snow will continue through the morning before a changeover to wintry mix or rain by early afternoon. Any snow should be over by mid afternoon (although it could linger longer over the Maryland Midshore), with rain showers ending Friday evening.
Accumulations of snow won't be impressive, especially with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Overall, along the Atlantic coast, we don't expect any snow accumulation.
Farther inland, we could see a coating of wet snow, with some areas receiving up to 2-3 inches of snow in any heavier snow showers.
Snow will be lighter the farther north you travel.
Then the weekend is shaping up to be dry, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Another storm system could pass to our south sometime around Monday, along with another arctic blast. A few showers are possible, but it will be cold with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.
Temperatures will moderate, climbing to near 50°F by the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for December 11 - December 17.