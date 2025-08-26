DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is joining in on a program from TidalHealth Home Care that's getting seniors active, moving, and hydrated.
We're learning about the SHORE UP! Inc. Foster Grandparent Program and what they do to help mentor children and support the community.
No one should face a cancer diagnosis alone, and that's why TidalHealth has established an extensive outreach program. They're here to explain more.
It's a massive end-of-summer party celebrating inclusion, filled with two nights of music and comedy, CAMP Rehoboth previews their Sunfestival.
Lauren Hitch from Outdoors Delmarva and Delmarva Home Show is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with fun new ways to prepare a school lunch.
Recommended for you
Get the latest
WBOC NEWSLETTER
Not home to watch today's news? Sign up for WBOC's daily headlines to keep up with the latest across Delmarva, sent straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
-
Good Samaritan “beach boy” helps rescue teen off Rehoboth Beach
-
UPDATE: Maryland restores hundreds of cancelled student grants
-
UPDATE: Virginia side of Assateague Island National Seashore closed following Erin's lashing
-
Three girls rescued from rip currents in Ocean City
-
FedEx van fire snarls traffic on Rt. 50 in Cambridge
Christian David (Jones) Clowes, AKA "Noodle", 33 of Hebron, MD passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 23, 2025 from a severe asthma at…