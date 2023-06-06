DELAWARE - County Executive of New Castle Matt Meyer has announced he is running for Governor of Delaware in 2024.
Meyer’s campaign website lists him first as a middle school Math teacher and small business owner who became County Executive in 2016. He is currently serving his 2nd term.
“Throughout his tenure as County Executive, Matt has fought to preserve open space, protect the environment, reduce vacant housing, improve public health, strengthen emergency services, and make the county’s libraries & parks as great as they can be,” his site reads.
Meyer reportedly grew up in Delaware and attended schools in the Brandywine School District, followed by Wilmington Friends School. He studied Computer Science & Political Science at Brown University before moving to Nairobi, Kenya. There, he created a recycled footwear company called Ecosandals, according to his biography.
He then acted as a diplomat embedded with the U.S. Army in Mosul, Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.
Meyer, a Democrat, is the first to enter the gubernatorial race for 2024.