Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Hazy. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Hazy. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.