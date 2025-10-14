DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover has announced the hiring of a national public safety management and community trust-building firm to review concerns about a possible criminal release of confidential records recently.
21CP Solutions, led by former Chief of the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C. Charles Ramsey, is designed to help communities and police agencies improve public safety, according to the firm’s website.
On Oct. 14, Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and City Council said they expect 21CP Solution’s review to begin immediately, focusing on identifying facts, analyzing city policies and practices, and offering input on how to enhance accountability and operations.
“This is a leadership decision,” said Mayor Christiansen. “Our residents deserve a government they can trust and leaders who are unafraid to examine their own processes. This is not about responding to outside noise; it’s about ensuring that Dover continues to lead with integrity and transparency.”
Dover officials did not share specific details on the potentially criminal confidential records leak. In January, the City declared a state of emergency over a potential cyber security breach.
City leaders say additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds and 21CP will release its findings publicly upon the review’s completion.