EASTON, MD - In a significant stride towards modernization, Easton Airport is set to undergo major improvements as part of its ambitious modernization program. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) introduced standards mandating runways to have a safety area of 1000 feet and the current runway sits too close to route 50, so the idea is they'll be shifting the runway back.
Micah Risher, the Airport Manager, explained, "Currently, the runway extends to this point, but we're literally pushing it back to the southwest. The shaded portion will be removed, and the dotted area represents the new configuration with this shift." [Pictured above, The red circled section will be moved to the yellow circled section.]
The relocation will involve the demolition of an abandoned building. and currently, fencing for the new perimeter of the airport is being done. Although the project does not extend the runway, it provides additional leeway for safer operations. Hunter Harris, a pilot, noted, "In my operation, I fly old or small airplanes most of the time. It will add to the safety of the operation. What we're excited about is that it will add a lot of safety to corporate operations, especially for biz jets."
The construction plans also include the installation of new LED lighting, which is expected to reduce electricity consumption by 30%. Additionally, drainage improvements will be made, directing water into a swale system to ensure the cleanest possible water before it reaches the Chesapeake Bay.
Risher outlined the timeline for the project explaining they aim to have the fence finished by the end of this year, demolish the building by 2025, and operate the new runway by 2026." The estimated cost of this comprehensive modernization project is around $52 million, funded through a combination of federal, state, and local resources.
The improvements are not only aimed at enhancing safety for pilots but also benefit the broader community. With upgraded facilities and adherence to the latest safety standards, Easton Airport is poised to become a more efficient and secure aviation hub for years to come.