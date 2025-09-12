MILFORD, DE - After years of vision, dedication, and community support, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Milford Middle School is finally here.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Milford Middle School will take place on Saturday, September 13th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 612 Lakeview Avenue, Milford, Delaware.
Following the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests are invited to explore the school through guided or self-guided tours and connect during Buccaneer networking activities.
Although approximately 700 students are currently enrolled for the 2025–26 school year, the newly constructed Milford Middle School has been designed with future growth in mind. Spanning an impressive 132,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility includes modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, and updated amenities to support both current students and the needs of the district for years to come.
Special thanks to Chief of Planning Joe MacNeil and Project Manager Paul Motylinski for their leadership and dedication throughout the project.