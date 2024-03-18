Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND TUESDAY EVENING... The combination of low relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent, winds gusting up to 25 mph and dry fuels will increase the potential for the spread of wildfires on Tuesday. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.