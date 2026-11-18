This is Chris Rock's fourth feature as director. In all of his films, he also writes and acts. His previous three have had him star as the protagonist. This is his first where he isn't the protagonist. He acts in this piece, but someone else is the actual lead. It's also his first to have a woman be that lead instead. Ostensibly, it's also a critique of Hollywood and the sexism of the industry, as well as the possible racism within and in America in general. It's also about how a biracial woman has to navigate such an industry and how it might break her in various ways. It's about a flawed woman or a woman with an obvious, drug problem. She has a lot of talent, but her substance abuse causes her to make bad choices, but other issues beyond her control pushes her to make choices that jeopardize her career even more.
Rosalind Eleazar (Missing You and Slow Horses) stars as Misty Green, a biracial actress, living in Los Angeles. She was on a hit TV show called "The Red Eye," which won her an Emmy Award, as well as a lot of acclaim and fame, but since that show ended, she's struggled to find work. One of the reasons is due to her drug problem. It's also due to her behavior behind-the-scenes. She's gotten violent against crew members and she's had sex with married men, which makes certain powerful women not want to hire her. Because she's squandered all her money to drugs and because she has no friends or family who can help her, she's being evicted from her apartment in a week. The film follows her over the course of seven days, as she attempts to find work and enough money to keep from going homeless.
Chris Rock (Top Five and Grown Ups) co-stars as Jordan Green, a film director who hired Misty for an adaptation of Cinderella, but he was forced to let her go after Misty had a violent incident on set. He's currently casting for an adaptation of "Dreamgirls." When he realizes that Misty is auditioning for the same casting director that is working on "Dreamgirls," Jordan gets the casting director to give Misty a chance, even though the casting director doesn't like Misty due to Misty's promiscuity with married men.
For some bits, this character is simply Chris Rock being Chris Rock and doing a lengthy, stand-up comedy act. His presence here almost feels like a distraction. He does represent the only good thing in Hollywood who genuinely appreciates Misty's talent and doesn't want to exploit or disregard her as many do. Yet, there's a whole sequence with him that results in something potentially catastrophic happening to her, but there are no actual consequences that occur. Perhaps, it represents that Misty's so-called fame comes with some privileges. It also could be another way for Rock to play the reoccurring gag of people asking for Misty's photograph, while she is currently at rock bottom. It's Chris Rock's way of reinforcing this idea of despite a person of color being famous, they can still be teetering on the brink of poverty. Rock does open his film with a series of still photos contrasting the wealth and glamour of Hollywood with the poverty and the homelessness that is ever-present in that city.
Adam Driver (Marriage Story and BlacKkKlansman) also co-stars as Zach, a guy whom Misty knows. She says that they worked together on a film that never got released. It's not clear if he's an actor or a director, but it seems as though she only goes to him when she wants to score some drugs. She doesn't have money, so she pays him by having sex. He all but calls her a whore, which would make him her pimp. He even offers her a job outside of Hollywood that makes him being a pimp more literal. He might as well be offering her a role in a porn flick. Yet, his actual job for her feels more demeaning, as it puts her and other women in the position of being gold-digging animals there only to be pretty and serve men.
However, before that, Zach calling Misty causes her to go down a drug-fueled, sexual escapade. It begs the question as to what Rock is really critiquing. If the Hollywood industry is the target then he could be arguing that Misty was driven to drugs due to the pressures and bigotries of the industry. This isn't to suggest that every actor or actress is driven to substance abuse, though that is the stereotype. Most might argue that sexism and racism are more of an issue. This film seems to tilt more toward those issues, but the drug aspect muddies the waters. The aforementioned casting director is a Black woman, so the sexist and racist argument is muddied again because the representation of bigotry is essentially a Black woman.
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah and Get Out) plays Jordan Green, and this isn't a mistake. Kaluuya's character has the exact same name as the Chris Rock character. Kaluuya's character is nicknamed "Jay." He's less of a character and more of an obstacle that Misty has in the third act. The reason he's an obstacle is because we quickly learn that Jay is bipolar and could be schizophrenic. The film could have been a more thoughtful examination of a Black sibling relationship that's troubled by mental health issues, but this film mostly skims the surface and merely uses him as an obstacle to underscore Misty's financial issues.
There's one final point that might be nitpicking, but I'll still call it out. In one scene, Misty lays out the travails of being a biracial actress. She says she's too Black to be with Leo. This is likely a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio. This film was likely shot before One Battle After Another (2025), which saw DiCaprio romantically partnered with Teyana Taylor, a Black woman who is comparable to Eleazar. Misty says she's not Black enough to be with Damson, which I assume is Damson Idris, a dark-skinned Black actor. However, I don't know what she means by that statement. Damson Idris has not been acting for that long and I'm not sure he's well-known enough to make such a generalization of who would be partnered with him personally or professionally. She says she's not a nepo baby, but finally she says she's not a Brit.
That final statement is a reference to many people complaining that a lot of roles in Hollywood, especially of Black characters, have been portrayed by British actors. This is an ironic statement to make in this film because both Eleazar and Kaluuya are British actors playing Americans. It's odd because it feels as if Chris Rock doesn't have the courage of his convictions. If he has a critique of Hollywood, he undermines his own argument.
Rated R for sexual content, drug use, language, and some nudity.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 43 mins.
Available on Netflix.