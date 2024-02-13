Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&