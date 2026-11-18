This film is one of about a dozen remakes of the Spanish drama called The People Upstairs or Sentimental (2020) by Cesc Gay, based on his play. The film consists of only four actors who exist in one space for the entire narrative, as the action takes place all in one night, which is conducive for a stage play. It also makes it easy to produce on a cinematic level. Yet, a lot of filmmakers would take the opportunity to take a stage play with this structure and try to expand it or take the narrative beyond that structure. Some plays facilitate that expansion or lend themselves to more cinematic flourishes. Here, director Olivia Wilde doesn't take that opportunity.
Arguably, the opening of the film does expand that structure. Yes, the majority of it takes place in one setting, but the opening is outside that main location. The Boys in the Band (1970) has a similar structure of everything taking place in one place and in one night, but that film opens with an external setting, basically showing the characters arriving to the main location for a dinner party. Wilde does some literal table setting that's similar, but her main struggle is finding interesting angles and framing in order to make this film cinematic and engaging. Wilde mostly succeeds. At the same time, the editing and pacing, as well as the performances, are such that the narrative here breezes by rather nicely.
Olivia Wilde (Don't Worry Darling and Tron: Legacy) and Seth Rogen (Neighbors and Knocked Up) star as Angela and Joe respectively, a married couple, living in San Francisco. Angela seems to be unemployed. Joe works as a teacher at a music school. They both appear to be miserable. At first, they come across as a run-of-the-mill, bickering pair, but, as things go along, it's clear there are deeper issues, maybe irreconcilable ones. They do feel like two different people, too different to be compatible still.
What plays out is not that far flung from comparable films, such as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) and Scenes From a Marriage (1973). If one enjoys watching a married couple argue and pick on each other, or if one can relate, then there's a lot here. The script doesn't mire the film in too much of the misery and unhappiness of its prime characters. There's a lot of humor here, and Wilde and Rogen are the perfect thespians to deliver those laughs in the dialogue.
Penélope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Vanilla Sky) and Edward Norton (American History X and Primal Fear) co-star as Piña and Hawk, a couple who live in the apartment above Angela and Joe. Piña and Hawk aren't married. They've only been dating a year or so. Both were previously married, but they're both just dating, although they're committed enough to be living together. They've been invited to dinner at Angela and Joe's place. In addition to getting to know their neighbors better, Piña and Hawk have an ulterior motive. They in fact have an invitation for Angela and Joe.
It's not exactly the same, but it felt akin to Indecent Proposal (1993), which was about a married couple that is given a sexual bargain and the film is about how that bargain affects the couple. Something similar happens here. It's not a bargain, meaning it's not a transactional exchange. It's more about unlocking potential, new joy for each of the four, but, in particular for Angela and Joe. This invitation from Piña and Hawk presents potential for where this film could go, but instead that potential is abruptly stopped, so that it can continue to be this Edward Albee and Ingmar Bergman homage.
Spoiler alert! Spoiler alert! Spoiler alert!
The twist in the film is that Piña and Hawk invite Angela and Joe to a group sex act. They suggest an orgy or any situation that would open Angela and Joe to a polyamorous relationship with Piña and Hawk. As presented, they suggest they become swingers. One thinks the film is actually going to explore polyamory. Obviously, there have been plenty of films about love triangles and threesomes, à la Jules and Jim (1962) or more recently Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017), but this film had the potential to be swingers or people who engage in group sex, in the vein of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969), Eyes Wide Shut (1999), Shortbus (2006), or The Overnight (2015).
Unfortunately, that isn't the case here. This film is instead quite sexless. It teases sex but doesn't fully deliver. It's also one of those things where it has no problem leaning toward girl-on-girl action but never guy-on-guy action. It hints at Hawk's appreciation for alternative forms of sex that might hint at queerness but never explores if he's had sex with a guy, beyond another guy being in the same room while Hawk was engaging in intercourse. It's clear that Joe is straight, so it's not as if anything was going to happen between him and Hawk, but Joe is open to the orgy, which he expresses that he is. He even says he'll have sex with both of Hawk and Piña. If that's the case, then challenging Joe and Hawk's sexuality would have been wholly appropriate. By not doing that, it makes the film feel reserved in ways or that it's pulling punches in ways that queer films don't.
Rated R for sexual material, language, and drug use.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 47 mins.
Available on HBO Max.