This is the thirteenth season of this Halloween-inspired program. Each season is an anthology, meaning each one involves the same actors performing different characters from the previous season, or new actors entirely. There have been a core group of actors who have appeared in almost all of the seasons. They include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters. Lange has played five characters since the show began in 2011. Both Paulson and Peters have played over a dozen, different characters in all that time. For this thirteenth go-round, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have decided to do something akin to Avengers: Endgame (2019) where all the characters from all or most of the previous installments come together for one epic battle. Except, instead of being an epic battle, it's more or less a roll call. It's fan service. It's for faithful viewers, going back to 2011, to indulge in nostalgia for the show's more popular characters.
Lange (Grey Gardens and Tootsie) reprises her first season role of Constance Langdon. She now lives in New York City and works as the daytime caregiver to Mr. Nas, an elderly man who is bedridden and requires hospice. The old man who is in his 80's or possibly 90's looks like Freddy Kreuger or a gargoyle. The man is capable of some movement, but he can't talk and he doesn't walk. Constance is responsible for hiring a nighttime caregiver after the last one was lost. Lange was also Emmy nominated for playing Blanche DuBois in CBS' A Streetcar Named Desire (1995), and her character here has what feels like a similar affect.
Joey Pollari (SEAL Team and American Crime) co-stars as Ben DeSoto, a hospice worker who is hired to be the night nurse for Mr. Nas. Ben grew up in foster care, never knowing his parents or where he originated. His main characteristic is that he suffers from triskaidekaphobia, which is being afraid of the number thirteen. The only other thing that is unique about him is that he's the sole survivor of a plane crash where everyone else around him died. Yet, he was spared. When he starts working for Mr. Nas, he starts to suspect that something creepy and sinister is happening. His discovery of the mystery becomes the main story, but the show diverts itself into so many directions that the main story feels non-important.
I feel like at least three episodes are there for fan service and don't contribute to the main narrative much at all. There are episodes that are in this season simply for nostalgia. Those episodes exist to simply remind people of Season 4 or Season 10, or etc. If you took out those, fan-service episodes, it wouldn't have hurt the main narrative in any significant way. Strangely, the show then rushes through plot points at the end when it could have taken its time to develop certain characters and storylines.
Emma Roberts (Scream 4 and Aquamarine) reprises her role of Madison Montgomery from Season 3 and Season 8. She's a witch, a sassy young Millennial who's having trouble dating. She has a tendency to the dark side and prefers a bit of that in the man she wants to love. Ben becomes a potential candidate in that regard. However, Madison doesn't meet Ben until Episode 11, which means their romance is rather rushed, as the show races to its thirteenth and last episode. The two actors make it work, but the show should've introduced the two of them sooner and given that romance more time to develop and have a bit more resonance.
The same could be said about Paul Anthony Kelly (Love Story) who plays the younger version of Mr. Nas, aka Taylor Darium Nas. He's introduced in Episode 9, which isn't bad timing, but his presence is very minimal. Yet, he's meant to be very significant, so more time should have been ceded for him. Understandably, the cast here is incredible, and heavy hitters like Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, and Orlando Jones are available for an episode or two, so I get the impulse to use them, but they detract from the main story.
Rated TV-MA-LV.
Running Time: 1 hr. / 13 eps.
Available on Hulu.