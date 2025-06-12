Anthony Bawn, Dontá Morrison and Brandon Moten are the co-owners of VIM Media LLC, a company that specializes in content development and distribution of films, television and documentaries. They're dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ voices of color, offering a curated selection of stories that highlight the diverse experiences, challenges and triumphs of the community. The company was formed in 2019, but Bawn, Morrison and Moten seemed to all have met on the web series Cheetah in August (2015), which was created by Bawn and directed by him. Morrison and Moten were simply actors in that project
However, Morrison isn't just an actor. Morrison has a Ph.D. He's worked in HIV prevention and in various health and wellness clinics. He's a minister at a Baptist church. He's also an author, having penned two novels. He's an educator, focusing on inclusivity and social justice, particularly when it comes to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people, as they intersect with faith and religion. His recent nonfiction book, Faithful and Forgotten: Navigating Race, Sexuality, and Belonging in the Black Church (2025) sheds light on the experiences of "Black Christian gay and bisexual men who remain tethered to faith communities that historically reject them." Morrison created the series Thirty (2023) with Bawn as co-writer and Moten as co-star, but it makes sense that this film, which is Dontá Morrison's directorial feature debut, mainly is about that intersection of Black gay men and the Christian faith.
Eric Russell co-starred in Thirty but this film is a feature debut. Russell stars as Franklin Scott, a 26-year-old, Black gay man living in Los Angeles. Franklin is an aspiring actor. He's struggling to get cast in projects or land roles. He's auditioned for tons of projects but hasn't gotten anything substantial. He's probably done little things here and there, but nothing in a major or mainstream project. Needless to say, he's not making any money as an actor. How he's paid the bills is by doing adult films or pornography. He's sick of it. He doesn't want to do porn anymore. He wants to do mainstream films or television.
Yet, his Hollywood career or lack thereof isn't really the main thrust of this narrative. The film isn't really about Hollywood or what Black people have to go through in order to make it in the entertainment industry. This isn't Hollywood Shuffle (1987) or Noah's Arc (2005), which is referenced in this film. Except for one scene where Bawn plays a sleazy Hollywood director named Quest, this film doesn't really comment on the travails of auditioning or even performing. That aspect is just in the background. The main thrust of this narrative regards Franklin's relationship with his mother.
Tangie Ambrose (In Plain Sight and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate) co-stars as Valerie, the mother to Franklin who is very Christian and a very religious woman, which is only manifested through her extreme homophobia. As the film goes along, one gathers that her homophobia might not necessarily stem from her religious beliefs. Her faith is the excuse or the cudgel she uses when lashing out at her son. She's frequently yelling at her only child, spewing inherently hateful things at him, under the guise of trying to make him a man, a responsible one who is living a life of which she approves. It's homophobic for sure, but somehow Ambrose mostly comes off as feisty or a Madea type as if from a Tyler Perry film.
Parnell Damone Marcano (Greenleaf and Old Dogs & New Tricks) also co-stars as Uncle Vic, the brother to Valerie. He's the older sibling who doesn't seem to be married or in a relationship. It's not sure what he does for work. He might be retired, but whatever he did afforded him a good life. He does have a really nice house and seems to live somewhat comfortably. He doesn't have any children. However, he sees Franklin as the son he never had, which is why he's allowing Franklin to live at his house. Yet, he's always pressuring Franklin to get a job that actually pays the bills. He knows that Franklin does porn, but, unlike his sister, Uncle Vic doesn't mind. As long as Franklin is making money and taking care of himself, Uncle Vic doesn't take issue with how he lives his life.
Marcano is absolutely a scene-stealer. He curses like a drunken sailor. He can be even more feisty than Ambrose, but pretty much every line is hilarious and Marcano delivers them in loudmouth and comedic fashion. Even when he's being on the back of his nephew, he's still a lovable guy and a compelling character. This film even gives Marcano a scene to be more dramatic and serious, allowing the audience to fall in love with the character even more, as well as build a bridge between the past and the present. Uncle Vic knows the history of his sister and what she experienced that is making her be so hard and homophobic toward her son. The film builds to that reveal.
Rashad Todd, in his feature debut, is the ultimate of scene stealers. Todd plays Trevor, the Uber driver who picks up Franklin and takes him to a very consequential audition where Franklin meets Quest. It's an audition that literally ends up changing Franklin's life. Franklin then ends up spending the day with Trevor who decides to blow off other potential Uber clients to hang out with Franklin. It turns out that Trevor is also a struggling actor, but he's been in more mainstream projects. Trevor hasn't been very successful. He's still very up-and-coming, but he's clearly one of those guys that feels like he could on the cusp of success. Trevor is so charming. He's so funny and interesting. He's also quite handsome. In terms of his vibe and personality, Todd is reminiscent of Jamie Foxx or someone like that. Todd in real-life and this character of Trevor feel like he could be on the level of Foxx.
Finally, Morrison worked for the AIDS Project of Los Angeles, or APLA Health, as an associate director. There's a specialist who works at APLA Health named Ty Gaffney-Smith, currently 33 and HIV-positive. He appears in this film as a character named Xavi who is the best friend of Franklin. Xavi isn't identified as HIV-positive. He's simply identified as an aspiring musician and rap lyricist. He's as equally charming and magnetic a performer as Todd and Marcano. He's only in two scenes but he makes a very memorable mark in just his brief moments.
Russell is the protagonist here and Russell is a great actor. If you've seen Thirty, Russell's character there was such a standout and dynamic. His character here is a bit more muted than he was in Thirty. He's almost unrecognizable in this role than in was in Thirty. If anything, he proves how incredible an actor he is.
Not Rated but contains sexuality and full-frontal nudity.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 37 mins.
Available on VOD.