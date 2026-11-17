Joshua Safran is the creator of this series. Safran started in television with CW's Gossip Girl (2007). He went to work on the musical drama Smash (2012), which was about Broadway. The first show that he himself created was Quantico (2015), which was about people training to be FBI agents and the veteran FBI agents who were guiding them. Safran pitched that series as Grey's Anatomy (2005) meets Homeland (2011). It wasn't necessarily case-of-the-week like Grey's Anatomy, but it did have soap opera-like, interpersonal drama. It did have an overarching, espionage plot like Homeland. Safran's first show as creator ran for three seasons and is currently his longest-running and thus most-successful work. His sophomore creation was Soundtrack (2019), which only lasted one season before being canceled. He next tried a spinoff series to Gossip Girl but that didn't last as long either. It makes sense that his next chance up at bat would have him going back to the thing that was his most-successful. It could be argued that his work now is building off what he did in Quantico. This is essentially another political thriller that includes soap opera-like drama.
Safran also seems to be building off CBS' Blue Bloods (2010), which ran for 14 seasons and was one of CBS' most-successful, police procedural programs. Blue Bloods was capitalizing off other cop shows, which is by far an absolute staple of broadcast or network television. If you want a TV program that is almost an guaranteed bet, then make it a program where the main character is a cop or some kind of detective, investigating crimes, particularly murders. Often, cop shows will have an ensemble of police or prosecutors that are all unrelated co-workers like Law & Order (1990). Blue Bloods had an ensemble of cops and lawyers, but instead of them being unrelated, they were a family where all of them, as well as various government workers, were related genetically. The father was the police commissioner. The second eldest son was a detective. The youngest son was a police sergeant. The daughter was an assistant district attorney. There's also back-story about the eldest son also being a cop who got murdered. Knowing all that, it really seems like Safran was cribbing off Blue Bloods.
Peter Krause (9-1-1 and Six Feet Under) stars as Mike Hollingsworth, a senior member of the U.S. Secret Service. He was the Secret Service agent who was the lead bodyguard for the previous President of the United States. He's still involved with upper management of the Secret Service as a Special Deputy, but he isn't personally guarding any of the current residents of the White House. He's also close to retirement. He's married to a woman who also works in the federal government, but they're currently separated and on the brink of divorcing. He has four children. All of whom also works in the federal government for various law enforcement agencies. Three of whom are still alive. One has passed away, which again is the basic setup for Blue Bloods, except instead of the municipal city of New York, this series is set within the halls of the Executive Branch in Washington, DC. Mike is an old-school kind of guy who doesn't rely on technology, as he does his own wits and gut. He can also be very even keel.
Hope Davis (Succession and The Special Relationship) co-stars as Jane Hollingsworth, the wife of Mike and the mother to his children. She has her own life and her own career separate from him. Yet, she's also a deputy. She's a Deputy U.S. Marshal. She operates within the U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ and works for the US. Attorney General and the federal court system. It can be obvious to see why she and Mike would connect. She's very even keel as well. She's very smart and intuitive. Yet, she's probably more empathetic than Mike, especially when it comes to their children. She's more apt to want to coddle the children and be more gentle with them, whereas Mike is more likely to be stern and stoic. Yet, she can be a very tough cookie in her own right.
Kat Cunning (Rap Sh!t and The Deuce) also co-stars as Clare Hollingsworth, a Special Agent in the FBI, which is also under the DOJ, so often Clare is bumping into her mother, depending on the case. A lot of the show is driven by Clare. The show feels like case-of-the-week due to the cases that Clare has to investigate. The show is an ensemble, but an argument could be made that Clare is the lead character as most of the episodes thus far have focused on cases that Clare is primarily investigating or cases that come across her way. In fact, the first episode is kicked off when her boyfriend is murdered in her parents' home.
She's not allowed to investigate her boyfriend's murder personally. Yet, because he was dating a federal agent and the murder occurred in the home of two other federal agents, the case becomes a federal case, so it's something the FBI would investigate. Due to the extra special circumstances and due to so many federal agents being connected, especially Mike who used to guard the President, an agent with Homeland Security is assigned to the case. That agent is Nia Wallace, played by Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Godfather of Harlem and Passing). Nia's investigation becomes the overarching mystery of this first season that tracks a serial killer with connections to the federal government but also uncovers secrets of the Hollingsworth family. That mystery is what is likely keeping audiences engaged. Otherwise, I'm not sure the cases of the week are doing so.
Unlike Law & Order, which pulls stories from recent news, the cases in this series aren't that compelling. Law & Order not only prides itself on taking its episodes from ideas "ripped from the headlines" but also its writers really do the work to make them as provocative as possible, ramping up the drama and the impact of whatever issue is at hand. What can happen at times is that because the characters are in several different agencies, sometimes they're working on separate cases and the show cuts back-and-forth, so one episode can have multiple cases being juggled, including the overarching mystery, which can dilute the impact because it can be too much being juggled. Sometimes, an episode can focus on one case that magically brings the whole family together, but each episode can sometimes be muddled.
It also doesn't help that a couple of the characters aren't that interesting or compelling. Right now, those characters are the two sons of Mike and Jane, the brothers to Clare. Tommy O'Brien (Grown-ish and Grey's Anatomy) plays Mike Hollingsworth Jr., the eldest biological son of Mike and Jane. He goes by the nickname "Micah." He follows in his father's footsteps in that he's a Secret Service Agent, and he's specifically assigned to guard the daughter of the President named Sydney, played by Savannah Lee Smith (Cruel Intentions and Gossip Girl). What's supposed to be interesting about him is that he's in love with Sydney and is in fact secretly dating her. His whole deal is that he and Sydney have to make sure their relationship doesn't become public. He's basically closeted.
This is contrasted with his younger brother, Russ Hollingsworth, played by Taylor Bloom (American Horror Story). Russ is an analyst at the DOJ. He's not normally out in the field like his siblings. He has a desk job and he seems to be leaning more toward a career in politics, perhaps more in the policy-making field, rather than simply law enforcement, as everyone else in his family. He's currently dating a woman who is herself leaning toward a career in politics and moving up the ranks of power. It seems as though their relationship is one of convenience rather than love or lust, which is the case for Micah and Sydney. All of this is exposed when a military buddy who's now in the NSA shows up, named Brandon Hayes, played by Tyler Posey (Jane the Virgin and Teen Wolf). Without it being too overt, it's obvious that Russ is also closeted, a closeted gay or queer man of some sort, and Russ' true attraction isn't too his girlfriend but to Brandon.
Having both Micah and Russ be closeted or in closeted relationships could have been interesting or compelling. As the series progresses, I'm sure the natures of their jobs or professions will be the reason why the two can't or don't want to be honest about their true feelings and true romantic interests. Micah's reason for being closeted is due to legal reasons. Secret Service agents are prohibited from romantic relationships with people they're protecting for legitimate security and safety concerns. It's not to say that Micah and Sydney can't date. They can. He would simply have to be assigned to someone else or quit the Secret Service. I'm sure being assigned to her gives him more time to spend with her, but the rules of the Secret Service are there for national security reasons. For Micah to blatantly and knowingly violate those rules makes his character the least sympathetic and not compelling. The show doesn't give much to the interior thoughts of Sydney because other than being around him constantly, there's not much provided as to why she would jeopardize national security for him.
Russ being a closeted queer man could be explained, given his military background and the perhaps conservative leanings of his parents. The show is very careful not to reveal the political party of his parents, but they come across as generally liberal. I don't get the sense that they would object to Russ being gay or queer of some kind. In the series Tyler Perry's The Oval (2019), the argument was made that America wasn't ready for a gay President and that being gay in politics won't get you too far in certain circles or ranks, but this series hasn't even made that argument. Therefore, Russ being closeted doesn't make much sense. The pieces to that puzzle will likely be revealed but right now, it's not interesting or compelling, as it is tired or cliché and is building to another coming-out story, which is unwanted.
Charlie Barnett (The Acolyte and Chicago Fire) rounds out the cast as Jack Hollingsworth, a military veteran who is the eldest son of Mike but Jane isn't his mother. This is obvious, given that Jack is biracial. His mother was likely a Black woman. Yet, it's never revealed what happened to her or even where she is now. Jane does identify as Jack's mother and she regards him just as much as she does her other children, if not more so. Unfortunately, he's presumed dead, having passed during some secret mission. However, part of the overarching mystery involves Nia realizing that Jack is alive and could be behind the murder inside Mike and Jane's house. Why he could be involved is the big question of this first season. Barnett is an incredible young actor, probably the best of the young cast here, so I'm curious to see more from him and hope that they can make him a more integral part of the cast.
Rated TV-14.
Running Time: 1 hr.
Mondays at 10 PM on NBC.