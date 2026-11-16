The Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU is currently in Phase Six and this is the last, live-action series before the big blockbusters that will end this phase, starting with Avengers: Doomsday (2026). Most likely, if you're a fan of the MCU, then you are fully aware of all the characters present here. If you aren't fully aware or you need a refresher, then here's the list. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) is the film that introduced both Ultron and Vision, the two main characters in this series. That 2015 feature also properly introduced Wanda Maximoff, the person who would become Vision's love interest in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). That 2018 smash also saw Vision die. Never fear! The series WandaVision (2021) saw Vision be resurrected and in more ways than one. It also saw the creation of two boys who became the children of Wanda and Vision. However, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Wanda also died and her children were lost, scattered across the planet, hidden from everyone. In Agatha All Along (2024), one of the boys was revealed to be grown-up or in his 20's. However, what happened to the other boy, as well as what happened to the resurrected Vision who disappeared at the end of WandaVision, was never revealed. That is until now.
Paul Bettany (The Da Vinci Code and A Beautiful Mind) stars as Vision, the artificial intelligence that was given a super-powered, android body. Another artificial intelligence named Ultron created that super-powered, android body. Vision has the ability to fly. He has super strength. He has a laser that he can shoot out of his forehead. Normally, he looks like a robot with metallic skin and a cape, but he also has the ability to shapeshift, so that he looks human. Because of which, he's been hiding as a bartender in Scotland. He's been hiding because he believes the American government is after him. There is someone after him, but it might not just be the government.
James Spader (The Blacklist and Boston Legal) co-stars as Ultron, the creator or at least the co-creator of Vision. He sees himself as the veritable father of Vision. Unfortunately, Ultron tried to destroy humanity. He's the opposite of Vision in that he doesn't think that humanity is worth saving or even having around. Ultron doesn't have a body at least not any more. He's just computer code now that is trapped inside Vision's virtual prison. Vision has created a virtual reality simulation or VR. In that VR, he has a large house, a veritable mansion in a beautiful countryside. Also, in this VR, Vision lives with other artificial intelligence or A.I. that were made by Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. Those A.I. all look human, including Ultron who looks like a middle-aged, long-bearded man. Ultron is kept upstairs of this VR house where he's locked inside the attic, unable to escape and cause any harm. It doesn't stop him from making snide and cynical remarks anytime Vision talks to him. Despite being a genocidal maniac, Ultron is the comic relief here.
He's also the one who spurs a lot of the action. When a bounty hunter tracks down Vision, the only thing Vision wants to do is run and continue to hide. However, Ultron wants to confront and fight whoever is after Vision. Ultron doesn't have any fear, mainly because he's never loved anyone. Vision does have fear because he has been in love. He was in love with Wanda, and he was in love with his sons. Even though he believes Wanda is dead and has disavowed his sons, the love he had is still there. Even though he's lost the people he's loved, it's his love that makes him human. Ultron has never loved, so he can't fully understand. Whether he knows or not, Vision's relationship with Ultron is giving Ultron something he's never had, a family, and it's through that relationship that Vision perhaps hopes to make Ultron more human.
Ruaridh Mollica (A Thousand Blows and Sebastian) plays Tommy Maximoff, the other son of Wanda and Vision. He has the same powers as Wanda's brother. Tommy is therefore a speedster. He can move incredibly fast, so fast that you can't see him. This speed also allows him to generate electricity and shoot power beams. However, his memories of being Wanda and Vision's son were wiped out, and it's only until Vision comes out of hiding that his memories start to come back. Unlike Vision and Ultron, the relationship between Vision and Tommy isn't as well developed. Yes, Vision and Tommy are thrown together in the first episode and they stay together pretty much through the whole series, but the lack of memory creates a barrier, and the leaning toward Vision and Ultron obscures or obfuscates that between Vision and Tommy. Vision spends a lot of the series again denying him being Tommy's father.
T'Nia Miller (The Fall of the House of Usher and The Haunting of Bly Manor) also co-stars as Jocasta, another A.I. who has a body like Vision, minus all the special powers that Vision got as part of the Avengers. She's a character that is also suffering from memory loss, which makes her character one cloaked in similar obscuring and obfuscation as Tommy. Jocasta is on a mission that involves killing a bunch of tech people who are working on artificial intelligence and robotics. She's basically out for revenge, leading her to want to take over the planet and take over humanity. She could be considered a female equivalent of Ultron. The origins of Jocasta are more rooted in humanity, so she might not be as genocidal as Ultron but her actions suggest a kinship.
However, those origins aren't revealed until the penultimate episode, so a lot of the comparisons and contrasts between Jocasta and Ultron aren't really given all that much runway to be explored. Yes, there are flirtatious and romantic scenes between Jocasta and Ultron in what are called mindscapes. The show spends the majority of its time in the heads of both Vision and Jacosta. They have VR simulations that aren't all that intricate or detailed. Vision's mindscape is a house that's more interesting than anything else. Jacosta's mindscape though is mostly blank stages and open studios that have little to no production design. Ultron and Jacosta have good chemistry, and it's compelling to see Ultron in flirtatious and romantic mode, which is different for him. Unfortunately, I'm not sure I ultimately bought the so-called love between Ultron and Jacosta.
I did buy the so-called love between Ultron and Vision, which the show does realize by the end. For those who liked the format of WandaVision, then this show pays that off. It incorporates a similar style of humor, but even bigger stakes are injected at that end. It helped to emphasize the emotion. What's strange is that both this show and WandaVision deal with people existing in what can be described as false realities or simulations, but the simulation in WandaVision was less real than the simulation here. I actually felt more for the characters here, even though most of the characters are A.I. It's an awkward time because so much public sentiment is against tech companies, data centers and A.I., but this show gets us to care about Vision who is an A.I. Yet, the real-life concerns are about A.I. taking the jobs of real-life people. Vision is a super-hero who isn't taking anyone's job. He's simply trying to help humanity.
It's also a stark contrast to the other major super-hero TV series of this year, that of HBO's Lanterns (2026). While I loved the performances of both Aaron Pierre who played John Stewart and Kyle Chandler who played Hal Jordan in that DC Comics show, it didn't give me the emotional impact as this one. There is a contentious relationship between John and Hal that ultimately lands on a loving relationship. Their journey to get there wasn't one that I think actually landed. The contentious relationship to loving one that we get here with Vision and Ultron lands a whole lot better. It's still a bit shaky of a landing but one that I think works more than that of Lanterns.
Rated TV-14.
Running Time: 1 hr. / 8 eps.
Available on Disney Plus.