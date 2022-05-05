Ernst Selig is celebrating his 100th birthday today. During his day of celebration, Ernst planned to speak to the Pocomoke High School J ROTC Program. He hopes students who are in attendance will leave with an understanding of leadership.
“We need leadership in life so we succeed and not do stupid things,” Selig says. “You have to be truthful, and then you have to be on time, and you have to, you can not exaggerate on your story, and you may not steal, and you have to be charitable.”
Chad Baker just retired from the military after 20 years. Evidence of Mr. Selig's leadership is preset to this day.
“He’s a funny guy but he's very intelligent. Very down to earth and you know more people should be able to want to get to know him. And what he’s done in his career.”
One of his granddaughters, Julie Schindall, traveled from Germany to celebrate. She hopes that the students who are present today take Ernst's testimony and leadership to heart.
“I really hope that by hearing that personal testimony from a human being standing right in front of them,” Schindall said. “ It kind of ignites their empathy and interest in caring for each other and fulfilling I think that fundamental call to us as human beings to care for other human beings.”
So keeping those five rules in mind you will be a leader in the eyes of WWII veteran Ernst Selig. From all of us here at WBOC, we want to say happy birthday Ernst and thank you for your service to our country.