A significant coastal storm moves north and just offshore of the mid-Atlantic coast this weekend. Heavy rain, strong winds, moderate to major coastal flooding, and significant marine impacts are expected later today, through
Sunday and into Monday. Moderate to heavy rainfall overspreads the area tonight. Areas of flash flooding are possible near the coast. High winds develop after midnight tonight into Sunday evening, with gusts to around 50 mph possible along and near the coast. Some higher gusts to 55-60 mph are possible at the immediate Atlantic coast. These winds could lead to scattered power outages. A High Wind Warning is now in effect for Virginia Beach, Northampton VA, Accomack, and the Maryland Beaches. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas along the coast generally south of the Rappahannock River and across inland Worcester. King tides (through the weekend) will exacerbate coastal flooding impacts from the coastal storm.
Moderate to Major tidal flooding is expected Sunday and into Monday. Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect across most areas adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay, tidal rivers, and Atlantic Ocean. High Surf Advisories remain in effect given dangerous surf zone conditions including 10-15 ft waves at all beaches through the weekend.