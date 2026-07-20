“It means so much to me and my family.”: New crosswalk in Cambridge aims to slow speeding drivers CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Drivers navig
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UPDATE: Ocean City Police Corporal placed on leave as Delaware State Police investigate
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UPDATE: Over 50 animals rescued from allegedly unsanitary conditions in Wicomico County
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Power outages across Delmarva after powerful storms roll through
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Cleanup underway following horseshoe crab deaths
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Tornado warnings and high winds cause damage across Delmarva
Horace A. Tippett, 77, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2026.