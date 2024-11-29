LEWES,DE - The Delaware State Police arrested a Sussex County woman for child abuse following an investigation at a Lewes daycare.
The Delaware State Police say on November 15th, troopers were contacted for a report of physical abuse of a child by a staff member at Beach Babies Daycare, located at Learning Center Lane in Lewes, Delaware.
The investigation revealed that on November 15th, a staff member identified as 22-year-old Kaitlyn Kachnovitz of Lewes forcefully grabbed a 2-year-old child, causing minor injury. Her employment was terminated the day of the incident.
On November 25th, Kachnovitz turned herself in and was charged with the following. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
Child Abuse 3rd Degree (Felony)