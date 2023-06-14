Cambridge, Md. - A 1,000lb grill has just been donated to the Friends of St. Jude organization of Delmarva.
The grill will be used for the organization's several fundraisers. Those with the St. Jude organization say they would have to borrow grills from people or organizations for their fundraisers.
But now the stress and worry of getting one are a thing of the past.
President of the Friends of St. Jude's of Delmarva Theresa Stuber says, "We usually have to borrow huge grills or multiple grills, and sometimes it's hard to get that all the time. We are ready and prepared to do what we can to raise as many funds as we can for those children who are fighting for their lives."
The grill was created by David Willey Welding who partnered with Rexnord. The team with David Willey Welding says they built the grill in their spare time. Rexnord, also known as Cambridge International, finished the project off with custom laser-cut stainless steel detailing.
Stuber, in awe of the donation, added that this donation will only skyrocket the funds they receive during their fundraisers.