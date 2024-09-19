DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a 13-year-old Seaford boy in connection to threats made against Dover Middle School on Tuesday.
Police say they received three 911 calls on September 17th at about 2:20 p.m. reporting there was a bomb at Dover Middle School and that there would be a shooting on campus. Dover Middle School was already beginning their dismissal process at the time, according to authorities. Dover Police then collaborated with the Capital School District and decided to dismiss students on time with extra security.
Once all students had left, police say they conducted a thorough search of the school with Dover Air Force Base K-9 units, New Castle County Police, Delaware Natural Resource Police, and the Capital Police Department. After a 2-hour search, the school was deemed safe.
Further investigation identified the caller as a 13-year-old Seaford boy, according to police. The teen is not a Dover Middle School student and lives in Seaford.
On Wednesday, September 18th, police arrested the teen on the following charges before releasing him to a guardian:
-Terroristic Threatening
-Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications